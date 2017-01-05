Batch 4
ShapeScale scans you in photorealistic 3D to give you a visual overview of your progress. ShapeScale allows you to see the changes that your eyes can't see. It’s not just about the number of steps you take. It’s about getting visible results.
A picture is worth a thousand numbers. Seeing visual progress is highly motivating
Getting localized and accurate information allows you to target and track specific areas
Get faster feedback on your progress so you know that you are on the right track
The app shows you the changes that you could not see so you know you are on the right track. Reviewing your objectives and your progress everyday is the best and fastest way to get there.
See your body shape differences between two dates in time
Visualize where and how much your body is growing or shrinking
Understand when you will reach your goals
Monitor how fat content is changing in your body parts
Measure how your lean mass and muscles are growing
Monitor your body girth measurements
ShapeScale will not only show you your progress in a visually compelling way. It will help you find which workout is the most effective. No more tedious measurements and fat calipers. Just focus on doing it.
Traditional scales won’t tell you the whole story. Often your weight stays the same while your body shape improves. ShapeScale shows you that you are on the right track and that your efforts are paying off.
"That's where we believe ShapeScale will really hit home with consumers: Visuals are stronger motivators than numbers, especially because you can be blasting away fat and steadily gaining muscle, but the scale may never budge."
Brittany Smith - Men's Fitness
"Traditional scales only track your weight, and looking in the mirror everyday makes it difficult to visualize changes that are taking place gradually. ShapeScale can give users the most accurate before and after photo that they could ever wish for."
TechCrunch
"The level of detail for a home device is certainly cool...ShapeScale takes all the information it's gathered to build a 3D representation of you. It's not a gray blob or blank mannequin, but it's you, stupid expression and all."
Kris Naudus - Engadget
"So basically, all the motivation ShapeScale is going to give you is the day-to-day visuals that chart your physical change. And let's be honest, that's what most people care about anyway."
Jeff Bakalar - CNET
"Using infrared depth sensors and a high-res camera, ShapeScale can create an amazingly accurate 3D image of your physique, from your bulging biceps to corpulent love handles."
Jon Phillips - TechHive
"ShapeScale points the way toward a future containing technology that arms people with increased self-knowledge. It is a round disc with a scanner protruding from its side. It kind of looks like some sort of teleportation device when it’s in action."
Erika Rawes - Digital Trends
"Fitness trackers may help the wearer monitor their weight overtime, but these devices fall short in showing exactly where the pounds have been packed on or lost. Now, a new innovation uses 3D body scanning technology to create a 360-degree virtual avatar of the user, allowing them to see their measurements and body composition."
Stacy Liberatore - Daily Mail
"The thing that I am most pleased about is that changes in the body are understood in details. You can clearly see at a glance which muscle has increased and where fat has decreased."
Lifehacker
"It’s like a better mirror that shows me a really good and unbiased picture of myself. ShapeScale can completely change the way we exercise, eat and also dress"
Michael Seibel - Y Combinator CEO
"My clients would be thrilled to use this amazing scale! Giving them more motivation than ever!"
Amber Dubsky
Personal Trainer
"I can't think of a better way to spend my tax return other than getting this scale! I can't wait!"
Thomas Marullo
"I'm studying as personal fitness trainer at ISSA, I will make a good use of Shapescale"
Gian Luca
ISSA Student
"Finally, a 21st century personal scanner analyzer scale. The future is now, plus this will look great in our new bathroom we're remodeling."
John Porzondek
"I am DEFINITELY buying one of these! I have been telling everyone about this, it changes the way we can achieve our goals!"
Kent Rohrer
"Something like this would help keep you motivated way more than a simple change in weight number, which could be misleading anyways"
Josh Mrochuk
"The future is finally here. A 3-d scale to help you track your progress."
Veronica
